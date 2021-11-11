LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Many residents in Porter Ranch awoke Thursday to the sound of wind rattling the trees as Santa Ana winds descended on the Southland.

“I think it’s great, it keeps the air clearer and gives us a nice environment up here,” Porter Ranch resident Christopher Cooper said.

Others say the gusts that always seem to pick up this time of year can be a hassle. Farshad Nass said he gets tired of constantly replacing trash bins.

“You come home, your blue one is here, the green one is over there, under some truck, it’s stuck,” Nass said. “You can’t leave other stuff in the backyard. The chairs and stuff get moved around.”

The National Weather Service reports that although red flag conditions are not expected Thursday or Friday, the gusty winds, coupled with low humidity and high temperatures, will still create ripe conditions for wildfires.

Both Oxnard and Camarillo Thursday morning broke daily records with highs so far of 89 degrees. The old record for both locations was 88 degrees set back in 1942. Downtown L.A. was expected to see temperatures in the mid-80s.

“It’s all because we have this high pressure system,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee said Thursday. “It is still moving in and still strengthening. So tomorrow will be even hotter than today. That warming trend will continue.”

The high pressure system, warm temperatures and gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to linger through the weekend, Lee said.

The Porter Ranch area has not had substantial rain in quite a while, so all the brush and vegetation has dried out.

“Some water is good, and it’s all about timing,” said Cooper, who spent 40 years working in fire service. “We’re going to have fire, so we prefer to have the water before the fires.”

Cooper knows just how dangerous Santa Ana winds are in the fall season. He said that even though the region has not yet reached red flag conditions, people should still be on alert.

“Just be mindful with the basics,” Cooper said. “Make sure your house is properly identified, the address is clearly visible.”

“Your fire department is prepared,” Cooper adds. “We dispatch and bring pre-deployed companies into the area from areas in the city that might not be as vulnerable to wildfire.”