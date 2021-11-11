CATALINA ISLAND (CBSLA) — A brush fire was reported Thursday near a campground on Catalina Island, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The blaze, which has been dubbed the Middle Fire, was first reported at about 1:25 p.m. near Middle Ranch Road, in the vicinity of the Black Jack Campground. The fire has reportedly scorched 15 acres of medium so far, but no structures are threatened.READ MORE: Gusty Santa Ana Winds Raise Southland Wildfire Risk
The column of smoke from the brush fire is visible from the coast of Orange and Los Angeles counties.
From Newport Beach
8th street pic.twitter.com/X3gu4dCwSV
— Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) November 11, 2021
A number of firefighter aircraft are battling the blaze, including two Super Scoopers, a helitanker, and a water tender from the Catalina Island Conservancy. LA County Fire says a fixed-wing tanker and an air attack craft are also en route.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.