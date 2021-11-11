RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed and several people – including children – were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the 215 Freeway in Riverside.
The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway in Box Springs. According to the California Highway Patrol, an Enterprise moving truck and a Ford truck were involved in a collision that led to an SUV hitting a freeway pillar.
At least one person was declared dead at the scene. That person’s gender or age has not been released.
Six others, some of whom had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters, were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Several of those people were children who suffered traumatic injuries, according to Riverside Fire Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst. At least one child suffered a head injury, according to the CHP.
A Sigalert was issued for the southbound 215 transition road for several hours.