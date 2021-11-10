LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Thursday, we celebrate the brave men and women who have served this nation through service in our military branches. Many local businesses and national chains are offering discounts and free products and services to those who have served.
Some offers have restrictions so please check the individual websites before heading over to receive your discount or free item. Offers are available Thursday, November 11th only, unless otherwise noted.
Retail
Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase (November 11th-13th)
Great Clips: Free haircut
Office Depot/OfficeMax: 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase (November 11th-13th)
Sport Clips: Free haircut
Staples: 25% discount (November 7th – November 13th)
uBreakiFix: 20% off computer services
Walgreens: 20% off regular price eligible items (November 11th-14th)
Fast Food/Convenience
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries
Dunkin’: Free donut
Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small coffee
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Pilot Flying J: Free meal
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee
TCBY: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt
Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Wienerschnitzel: Free chili dog, small fries, and small Pepsi
Restaurants
Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal from a special menu and a Dr. Pepper
Bonefish Grill: 10% discount
California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree from special menu and beverage plus a BOGO coupon, valid November 12th – November 20th
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 10% discount
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu
Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet
Claim Jumper: Free entree
Coco’s Bakery: BOGO entree
Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Sandwich
Golden Corral: Free dinner
IHop: Free ‘Red, White & Blueberry’ pancakes
Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% discount
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich
Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti
Manhattan Bagel: Free coffee
On the Border: Free ‘Pick 2 Combo’
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from special menu
Texas de Brazil: 25% discount (November 8th – November 11th)