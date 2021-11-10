CORONA (CBSLA) — A year and eight months after the start of the pandemic, traffic across Southern California is officially back to pre-pandemic levels.
“Leisure travel is exploding,” said Doug Schupe, spokesperson for AAA. “Not only are people taking more vacations but they’re taking those road trips.”READ MORE: Exclusive: New Video Shows Heidi Planck In Downtown LA Less Than An Hour After She Was Last Seen
With Thanksgiving approaching, Schupe predicts traffic to only increase with the holiday weekend approaching. Schupe said he believes there will be a 9% increase in traffic, only 1% less than before the pandemic.
Traffic has especially returned to the 91 freeway, the main roadway connecting Los Angeles to Orange and Riverside Counties.
“It’s very boring,” said driver Ana Garcia. “You have to be there for almost two hours.”READ MORE: In-N-Out Burger Courted By Florida Governor After Not Enforcing Vaccine Rules In Some Areas Of California
According to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, traffic is twelve percent worse than before the pandemic. In September, it recorded 1.3 million cars in Highway 91’s express lanes compared to 820,000 last march.
The traffic has forced some to rethink their commutes, with one resident even selling his business. Nash Khan decided to relocate his business from Anaheim.
“The reason I sell my business over there and buy over here is because of the 91,” said Khan “There’s too much traffic over there.”MORE NEWS: Shots Fired After Suspects Tail TV Host Terrence J To His Sherman Oaks Home, Attempt To Rob Him At Gunpoint
AAA advises drivers to expect more traffic as the holiday season approaches. They also said to leave earlier to avoid rushing and driving dangerously.