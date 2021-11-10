ALTADENA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol has arrested and charged a suspect for the shooting death of a woman on Interstate 210 in early September.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office charged Sidney Terrance Johnson with murder following a two-month investigation conducted by the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit. Authorities arrested Johnson at his home where they also recovered evidence relevant to the crime.
Officials allege that Johnson is responsible for the Sept. 4 murder of a woman on the eastbound side of the 210 freeway. Officers responded to the call after reports of shots fired and a traffic collision. CHP then found a lone vehicle that had multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side with a woman, with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver’s seat. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting and the subsequent shooting closed part of the freeway for at least eight hours.