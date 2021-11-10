LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer accused of selling them to rapper Mac Miller prior to his overdose death at his Studio City home, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Ryan Reavis, 38, formerly of West Los Angeles, who moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 2019, is one of three people charged in the death of the rapper, who died from an overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.
Reavis will formally enter his plea to a single federal count of distribution of fentanyl on a date to be scheduled, according to the DOJ.
On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City.
Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner's office.
Prosecutors allege that Reavis, Stephen Walter, 48, of Westwood and Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, distributed narcotics to Miller two days before the performer overdosed.
The indictment alleges that Pettit ordered the fentanyl-laced pills from Walter, and Reavis delivered the narcotics to Pettit, who sold the drugs to Miller.
Reavis and Pettit previously pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles federal court.
Last month, Walter signed a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.
Walter and Reavis are expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks in downtown Los Angeles.
