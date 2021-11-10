SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBSLA) — A large trampoline was found this weekend in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest, and conservation group is hoping to find volunteers who will jump at the chance to remove it.

Bryant Baker, the conservation director of Los Padres ForestWatch, says he was hiking in the Santa Lucia Ranger District near San Luis Obispo on Sunday when he found it. Based on satellite imagery of the area, he says he believes it appeared in the forest between late 2018 and early 2021.

The Los Padres National Forest encompasses about 1.75 million acres of mountain and coastal forest from northern Ventura County, and across Kern, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. It’s unclear how the trampoline was transported to the location where it was found, or if it had actually seen any use – but either way, its presence is essentially large litter.

“Aside from being on uneven ground in a sensitive area, the trampoline is broken and dangerously propped up on cinder blocks,” Baker said in an email. “So we’re currently working on getting some volunteers out to the site to dismantle and remove it.”

It’s not the first time this year that a home item has been found in federal lands. In July, a six-piece sectional sofa was found on a trail at Deer Creek in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area. It did have expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, and the cigarette butts, beer cans, and bottles found strewn around it indicated the sofa had seen some use.