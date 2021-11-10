LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, a judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order against the city’s vaccine mandate after the union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers alleged that the order created unfair labor negotiations.
Los Angles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff said the Los Angeles Police Protective League did not provide enough evidence that any immediate harm if the TRO was not granted.
The union alleged that the city did not negotiate in good faith when it withheld information about the city’s testing contractor. The union claimed that the city did not disclose, Bluestone’s the company’s contractual obligations, experience level selection process among other matters.
According to the LAPPL case, the city refused to provide the information despite multiple inquires by the union. Additionally, the city asserted that unvaccinated employees must pay for the costs of COVID-19 tests through paycheck deductions and must be tested by an approved city contractor of its choice, the lawsuit alleges. Unvaccinated employees must be tested twice a week, for $65 a test, until the city's vaccine mandate goes into effect on Dec.18.
If an employee receives a vaccine exemption then they must test once a week.
The union representing L.A. city firefighters submitted a similar request for a temporary restraining order. Union Firefights of Los Angeles City Local 112 again alleges the city bargained in bad faith regarding the vaccine mandate and the testing requirements.
