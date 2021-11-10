CORONA (CBSLA) — A Corona man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, who was found stabbed to death in her home, has been captured in Nevada.
Jeremy Pearson, 37, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Sparks (Nevada) Police Department, according to Corona police. He is being held in Washoe County jail pending extradition back to California.
Corona police say Pearson was identified as the sole suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Cassandra Tomes. Tomes was found with several stab wounds at about 1 p.m. in her home in the 1500 block of Rimpau Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no further threat to public safety in connection with this crime, according to police.
The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Adam Mendenhall at (951) 736-2822 or via email at Adam.Mendenhall@CoronaCA.gov.