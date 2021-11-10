MURRIETA (CBSLA) – Ahead of Veterans Day, more than 2,000 American flags are on display in Murrieta this week to honor those who have served in the military.
The Veterans Day tribute is on display at Town Square Park as part of the 13th annual Murrieta Field of Honor.
The display will be in place through Nov. 14.