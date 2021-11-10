CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Union Station in downtown Los Angeles was briefly partially evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

The incident was reported about 10:47 a.m., and involved the platform area of the station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Metro tweeted that there was no train service between Civic Center/Grand Park and Union Station due to police activity. People were told to consider J Line (Silver) for alternate service.

At 11:44 a.m., Metro tweeted that trains were resuming normal service and that the “earlier issue cleared.”

