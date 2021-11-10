LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amtrak announced Wednesday it will require travelers to make reservations for Pacific Surfliner trains over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Reservations will be required beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continue through Monday, Nov. 29.READ MORE: Garcetti Set To Return To LA On Sunday After Isolating In Scotland Following Positive COVID Test
Amtrak officials are hoping the reservation requirement will help manage capacity on the popular train route which travels through Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and other counties.READ MORE: DMV To Expand Commercial Driver Testing Slots, Hoping To Relieve Port Backlog
During the holiday weekend, the Rail 2 Rail program will also be suspended.
Those using Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes will still be able to ride but must confirm each trip with a reservation.MORE NEWS: Shots Fired After Suspects Tail TV Host Terrence J To His Sherman Oaks Home, Attempt To Rob Him At Gunpoint
Reservations can be made at Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or with an Amtrak agent.