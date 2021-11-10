Tennessee 'Will Hang In A Lot Longer Than Expected' Against Georgia: CBS Sports' Brian Jones Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Brian Jones breaks down #1 Georgia-Tennessee and other important college football matchups.

'It's Not At All What They Think': Steven Krueger And Warren Kole Reveal Plot Twists In New SHOWTIME Drama Series 'Yellowjackets'An extraordinarily gifted high school girls soccer team finds themselves stranded deep in the wilderness after a plane crash. Now the group must learn to survive or die in the new SHOWTIME drama series 'Yellowjackets' premiering November 14th.

Ella Purnell On SHOWTIME's 'Yellowjackets': 'Going To Be Dark, Going To Be Twisted'Ella Purnell discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.

Christina Ricci On SHOWTIME's 'Yellowjackets': 'I Like The Idea That These Women Aren't Likable Or Good People'Christina Ricci discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.

Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy TraskIn the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.

Michael C. Hall Describes The 'Scary Surprise' Of Sliding Back Into The Mind Of Dexter Morgan For 'Dexter: New Blood'Michael C. Hall discusses 'Dexter: New Blood' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 7th.