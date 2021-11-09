LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and a man wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue at 3:30 a.m.
The two victims were sitting in a car when a second car drove by and opened fire on them, Los Angeles police said.
The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, died at the scene. She was not immediately identified. The man, in his early 20s, was rushed to a hospital, where he was stable.
Investigators could not yet confirm if the shooting was gang-related.