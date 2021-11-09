LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC football’s game against Cal scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed after additional Golden Bears test positive for COVID-19, preventing them from practicing this week or participating in the contest.
Last week, more than a dozen Cal players and five coaches tested positive for the virus, resulting in the Golden Bears being shorthanded against Arizona on Saturday.
This will be the first Football Bowl Subdivision game this season to be postponed due to the virus.
Multiple reports originally indicated that the game had been canceled. As a result, Cal would have to forfeit the contest, resulting in a victory for the Trojans (4-5).
However, Cal has asked the conference to re-schedule the game sometime later this season. If the school’s request is granted, the game would likely be played early in December.
In August, the Pac-12 announced teams in the conference would have to forfeit a game if they were unable to play due to COVID-19.