LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — About 4.4 million Southern California residents are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Automobile Club of Southern California.
According to the Auto Club, this year will be the second-busiest Thanksgiving travel volume on record for the region.READ MORE: Dodgers Holiday Festival Brings Ice Skating Rink To Center Field Starting Nov. 26
The anticipated number of holiday travelers marks a 16% jump from last year.
“This is a remarkable comeback for travel, especially considering that cruises and some other modes of transportation have only recently restarted,” Filomena Andre, the Auto Club’s vice president for travel products and services, said in a statement. “To help meet consumer demand, AAA is hiring travel advisers. We are also strongly recommending that people not wait to book trips in 2022 because there are deals and availability that are being offered now that will go fast.”READ MORE: Man Stabbed During Confrontation In Santa Monica Vons Store Over Mask-Wearing
Of the 4.4 million anticipated travelers, 3.8 million are expected to travel by car, while 494,000 will travel by air, and 79,000 will use some other means, such as a bus or cruise ship.
Southern California residents are expected to travel mostly to San Diego, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Santa Barbara/Central Coast, the Auto Club predicts.
Thanks to Disneyland Anaheim is expected to be the second-most popular holiday destination for travelers throughout the country.MORE NEWS: NorCal Man Wanted For Capitol Insurrection Seeks Asylum in Belarus
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)