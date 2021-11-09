BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 13400 block of East Dalewood Street in Baldwin Park.
According to officials with Los Angeles County Fire Department, the call came in at 9:06 p.m.
The third alarm fire has collapsed the roof of the building and fire crews are struggling to contain the blaze.
California Highway Patrol has shutdown the Baldwin Park offramp at the 10 Freeway, while crews continue to work.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.