LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Renowned actor Dean Stockwell, whose television and film career spanned eight decades, has died at the age of 85.
According to Variety, Stockwell passed away Sunday. There was no word on a cause of death.
Stockwell is best known for his turn as Admiral Al Calavicci in the science fiction television series “Quantum Leap,” which ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, and which earned him four straight Emmy nominations.
Stockwell was also nominated for best supporting Oscar for the 1988 film “Married to the Mob.”
Stockwell had dozens of film and television credits going all the way back to 1945, when he began his career as a child actor. His other credits include the films “Paris, Texas,” and 1984’s “Dune.”