LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that 73% of employees are fully vaccinated, and another 5% is partially vaccinated.
Employees have until Dec. 18 to get vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption.
The department sent notices to the 1,357 employees who haven’t stated their vaccination status or intention to apply for an exemption. Notices were also sent to 2,239 people who plan to file an exemption.
So far, two sworn members and one civilian employee have been assigned to stay home after refusing to abide by the notices, which states that the employees must report their status within 48 hours and enter into an agreement to receive two tests per week.
“It is our intention to have a fully vaccinated workforce. We continue to provide information relative to the power of the value of this vaccine and its protective values for all of our personnel, their families and those that they come into contact with,” Moore said.
The LAPD's mobile vaccination clinic vaccinated an additional 172 employees in the last week.
