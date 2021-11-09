HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Weeks after the only In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco was closed down by health officials for failing to follow, COVID-19 protocols, it is unclear whether or not the burger chain will adhere to the latest vaccine mandate set out by the City of Los Angeles.

In Northern California, the company was hit with big fines for refusing to ask customers for vaccine cards and ultimately decided to shut its doors.

Under one of the most sweeping new laws in the nation, beginning Monday, anyone who visits the indoor portion of a long list of establishments – including restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, bars and salons – in the city of Los Angeles, will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom visited five of the 15 In-N-Out locations in LA, and was never asked to provide any sort of vaccine verification or even verbally questioned about his vaccine status.

In Northern California, the company released a statement that read in part:

“In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in…serving all customers who visit us and making all customers feel welcome…we refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

With the new mandate in LA now in place, CBSLA reached out to the burger chain’s corporate headquarters and was told that the company has nothing to say at this time.

Business owners do have a grace period to get things into order, but starting Nov. 30, city enforcement of the new mandate goes into effect.

The fine for failing to verify customers vaccination status can reach as high as $5,000.