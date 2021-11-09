LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the holiday season upon us, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a new way to celebrate this year.
READ MORE: About 4.4 Million SoCal Residents Expected To Travel For Thanksgiving
The team is welcoming fans and families to Dodger Stadium for the “Dodgers Holiday Festival” where they are building an ice skating rink in center field.
Attendees will also be able to take photos with Santa in one of the bullpens. Guests can also experience holiday surprises, interactive experiences and scenic and light installations, the team said.READ MORE: Man Stabbed During Confrontation In Santa Monica Vons Store Over Mask-Wearing
The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.
Tickets start at $16 per person and must be purchased online in advance.MORE NEWS: NorCal Man Wanted For Capitol Insurrection Seeks Asylum in Belarus
All tickets may be purchased beginning Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at www.dodgers.com/holidayfestival.