LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum combined for 69 points to defeat the Portland Trailblazers 117-109 on Tuesday night and extended their win streak to five.
George led the Clippers in scoring with 24 points making 10 out of his 24 attempts overall while making 42% of his three-pointers. Jackson and Batum were right up there with George with 23 and 22 points respectively.
The Clippers were able to quiet one half of the Blazers dynamic duo, holding C.J. McCollum to 13 points on 40% shooting, while Damian Lillard led Portland in the scoring column with 27. Norman Powell was right behind Lillard scoring 23 points. Center Jusuf Nurkic recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds as well as six assists.
Los Angeles looks to continue their win streak against the 7-3 Miami Heat on Thursday, Nov. 11