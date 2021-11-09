LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to a fire at a storage facility off Artesia boulevard and Woodruff avenue.
According to authorities, there are 65 firefighters on the scene. There are no reported injuries.READ MORE: Orange County DA Will Begin Prosecuting Drug Dealers For Murder
READ MORE: USC-Cal Game Postponed After Additional Cal Players Test Positive For COVID-19
The fire began at about 2:36 p.m. at a 4,000 sq foot Extra Space Storage Facility.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.MORE NEWS: Dodgers Holiday Festival Brings Ice Skating Rink To Center Field Starting Nov. 26