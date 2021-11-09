CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to a fire at a storage facility off Artesia boulevard and Woodruff avenue.

According to authorities, there are 65 firefighters on the scene. There are no reported injuries.

Nov. 9, 2021 (credit: CBS)

The fire began at about 2:36 p.m. at a 4,000 sq foot Extra Space Storage Facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details. 

