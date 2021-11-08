LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Monday, the District Attorney’s Office announced Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC, founded by rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will pay $950,000 to settle a consumer protection lawsuit which alleges the two entities failed to ship items in a timely manner.
The companies cooperated with authorities but did not admit to any wrongdoing.
"Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
According to state and federal laws, purchases over the internet must be shipped within 30 days. If not, consumers must be sent something equivalent or better to the requested goods, or given a written notice explaining the delay and offered a refund upon request.
The company is required to pay $200,000 to the county district attorney’s offices of Los Angeles Alameda, Sonoma and Napa, $25,000 for investigative costs and $50,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.