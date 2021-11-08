WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Two small Whittier restaurants were hit by burglars during a scheduled power outage in the early morning hours Monday.
The burglaries occurred at around 2 a.m. at El Camino Family Restaurant and Pizzamania, both located side-by-side in the same strip mall in the 13000 block of Telegraph Road.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglars smashed the front windows and took an undisclosed amount of cash from both restaurants.
Both sustained hundreds of dollars in damage, the sheriff's department said.
The circumstances of the scheduled power outage were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if surveillance cameras captured the break-ins.
Burglars struck two of our local favorites, El Camino and Pizzamania during a scheduled power outage. The forced entry caused hundreds of dollars in damages to small businesses already struggling from the pandemic.
