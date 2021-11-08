SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A man opened fire at a San Fernando Police Department officer early Monday, and the suspect remained at large.
The incident occurred about 3:40 a.m when an SFPD officer pursued a white GMC pickup that failed to stop following a traffic violation, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Trina Schrader.
The truck driver led the officer to the 13300 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road in Sylmar, where the officer briefly lost sight of the vehicle before finding it disabled on a dirt shoulder.
The officer exited her patrol car to search the area, but immediately came under gunfire, Schrader said. The officer returned fire, though it was unclear if the suspect was struck.
The officer was not injured.
An extensive search of the area was conducted following the shooting, but the suspect eluded capture, officials said.
He was described only as a man in his 30s.
Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were assisting in the search for the suspect. Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
