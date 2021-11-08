LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland through Tuesday night due to high air pollution.
The residential wood-burning ban will stay in effect through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for all those in the South Coast Air Basin which includes the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties and all of Orange County.
Monday’s extension marked the fifth time the ban was pushed to a different date. The original ban was set to end Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat are exempt from the requirement..
Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
