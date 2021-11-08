HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Four-time Grammy-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Missy Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday morning.
READ MORE: LA Care Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program Offering $50 Gift Cards
Ciara, Lizzo and Elliott’s manager Mona Scott-Young joined her at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony.
Elliott’s star will be placed outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.
Her star is the 2,708th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.READ MORE: City Of LA’s Strict COVID Vaccine Proof Mandate For Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Gyms Takes Effect
Elliott began her career in 1991 when she formed the all-female R&B group Fayze, with her neighborhood friend Timothy Mosley, who would later be known as the rapper and singer Timbaland, serving as the group’s producer.
Elliott’s 1997 solo debut album “Supa Dupa Fly,” achieved platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America. All of her other five studio albums achieved platinum status or better.
She won Grammys for best rap solo performance for “Get Ur Freak On” in 2002, for best female rap solo performance for “Scream a.k.a. Itchin”‘ in 2003 and “Work It” in 2004 and best short from music video for “Lose Control” in 2006.MORE NEWS: Petition Calls On Coachella To Cancel Travis Scott Performances In 2022
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)