LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — L.A. Care Health Plan Monday announced a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program to encourage Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect members to get vaccinated.
Eligible Medi-Cal and CMC members who get either their first or second COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 gift card, while supplies last.
Members 12 years and older who received their first or second shot on or after Nov. 1 are eligible to receive the gift cards.
According to L.A. Care Health Plan, just under 61% of its Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect members 12 years old and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
