BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – It was like a scene out of “The Fast and the Furious” when dozens of cars shut down a portion of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower with a street takeover early Monday morning.
At around 1 a.m. Monday, about 50 cars swarmed the eastbound 91 Freeway near its interchange with the 605 Freeway.
A large crowd of people gathered to watch while a group of drivers made some dangerous moves.
California Highway Patrol responded, dispersed the crowd and arrested one person. There were no reported injuries.