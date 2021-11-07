LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
The crash unfolded around 6:15 p.m. Friday when the suspect's car collided with a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Manchester Avenue.
According to police, the impact of the crash resulted in one of the cars rotating counter-clockwise, striking two pedestrians.
One sustained minor injuries while the other suffered blunt force trauma and died at the hospital.
Anyone with more information was asked to contact South Traffic Division Officer Chavarria and/or Officer Pollard at 323-421-2500.