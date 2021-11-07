PHILADELPHIA (CBSLA/AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to the city of brotherly love to end their two-game skid defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24, The Chargers also captured the top spot in the AFC West from division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Herbert led his team to victory throwing two touchdowns, running one in, throwing 356 yards while completing 32 of 38 passes and setting up the last-second game-winning field goal by Dustin Hopkins with a one-yard sneak on fourth down with 1:45 left in the game.

Keenan Allen recorded his third 100-yard game catching 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards. Austin Ekeler led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 17 attempts for an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 162 yards and one touchdown completing 11/17 attempts. Philadelphia took advantage of the Chargers league-worst run defense running the ball 39 times for 176 yards.

The teams traded touchdowns on four straight drives in the second half before the final series.

Los Angeles went ahead 16-10 on Herbert’s 8-yard TD pass to Donald Parham Jr., but Hopkins missed the extra point. The Eagles quickly answered with Kenneth Gainwell running in from the one-yard line to take a 17-16 lead. Hurts completed 3 of 4 passes on that drive for 63 yards. He was 4 of 9 for 54 yards to that point.

Herbert then ran in from the 8 and connected with Jared Cook on the 2-point conversion to make it 24-17.

But Hurts drove Philadelphia back down the field and fired a 28-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith to tie at 24-24 with 6:07 left.

Smith had five catches for 116 yards. It was the second 100-yard game for the rookie and 10th overall draft pick.

The Chargers will face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at 1:05 p.m.