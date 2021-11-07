CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter in Santa Clarita back in September.
The 2-month-old baby girl was transported to Children's Hospital Los Angeles on September 29, 2021 from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital following a medical rescue call in the 1800 block of Grace Lane.
It was there that deputies initially responded to a call related to a baby that was not breathing. When they arrived, they found the child unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead.
After an exhaustive investigation, deputies say the victim’s father was arrested. He was identified as Marcel James Taylor, 26, of Canyon Country.
After an exhaustive investigation, deputies say the victim's father was arrested. He was identified as Marcel James Taylor, 26, of Canyon Country.

Taylor was booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death. He remains in custody with bail set at $2 million. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.
No further details were available.