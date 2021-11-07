LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large 101 Freeway closure in downtown Los Angeles is over ahead of schedule.
A two and a half mile stretch of the thoroughfare was shut down as crews worked to replace the Sixth Street bridge.
The closure was expected to be lifted by Sunday afternoon, but the thoroughfare reopened Saturday night.
The $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project aims to replace the bridge which was built in 1932 and needed to be replaced because it had a high chance of failure in the event of a major earthquake.