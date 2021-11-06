LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The struggles of America’s veterans are heartbreaking and uncommon.
Post traumatic stress disorder, addiction, depression and poverty are all severe effects that our nation’s veterans deal with.
But now, a unique program between Loyola Marymount University, US Vets and the Los Angeles County Department of mental health is bringing LA’s military members from combat into the classroom.
The Vet2Peer training and job placement program at LMU is designed to help veterans learn and help others who have struggled to transition back into civilian life.
Every Saturday, they learn about crisis management, suicide prevention and recovery. In addition, veterans learn about how to get help for housing, health care and financial services.
“One day I just said enough was enough and got myself help and when I went to get myself help, it took about 10 months to get myself recovered comfortably enough to move forward with my life,” Brian Aguirre, a U.S. military veteran said.
Veterans who go through the program receive a certificate as a “Peer Specialist for Veterans,” which they can use to get a job working with veteran-serving organizations like the Veterans Affairs.