Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
After months of negotiations, the US House Of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill Friday. It touches everything from bridges and roads to the nation’s broadband, water, and energy systems. It also includes the largest amount of money in US history towards climate change resilience to help communities with floods and fires.
West Hollywood now has the highest minimum wage of any place in the country after the city council voted to increase it to $17.64 an hour Thursday. The pay increases will come for hotel employees starting on January 1 and all other workers on July 1.
McDonald’s is now offering a plant-based patty, called the McPlant, at eight of the chain’s restaurants across the nation, including Manhattan Beach and El Segundo. It was developed in partnership with Beyond Meat and is made of things like peas, rice, and potatoes.