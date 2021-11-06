PASADENA (CBSLA) — In a very special display at the Rose Bowl today, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree stopped on its 3,000-mile journey to Washington D.C.
The 84-foot tall white fir is from northern California's Six Rivers National Forest.
Nicknamed "Sugar Bear," the tree will be decorated with more than 15,000 ornaments made by California schoolchildren and adult volunteers.
"This is our twelfth here across the country we're taking this tree all the way from California to Washington D.C.," said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Samantha Rehl. "Sometime in early December, the tree will be fully lit by the Speaker of the House (at) the United States Capitol. And it's going to be for all to see in Washington D.C."
The “People’s Tree” is now in Redlands and will stop in Joshua Tree tomorrow as it continues its journey to the U.S. Capitol.