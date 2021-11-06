IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Officials in Irwindale were test driving the floats Saturday for the Tournament of Roses with just eight weeks to go until the event on January 1, 2022.
The parade will feature the theme that was planned for this year's procession, "Dream. Believe. Achieve." But the theme will be expanded beyond its original focus on education to celebrate the perseverance of health care professionals, first responders and essential workers during the pandemic.
The 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade was officially canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since it started in 1891, the annual parade has not taken place only three times – the wartime years of 1942, 1943, and 1945. Every year, the parade and the accompanying Rose Bowl football game bring millions of people to Pasadena from around the country and the world on New Year's Day, many of whom camp alongside the parade route for days beforehand.