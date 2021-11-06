WINNETKA (CBSLA) — On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Police Department released body camera footage from a confrontation between officers and a family dog in Winnetka.
"The Department learned of news media reports where the resident called into question the officers' conduct during this call for service and alleged the bean bag discharge was not appropriate," the LAPD press release said. "The department is reviewing all aspects of this incident, including a thorough review of the available body-worn video."
Police were called to the home after neighbors said Corey Lennon’s pit bull, Ruby, got loose and was attacking people, but Lennon said his home security cameras tell a different story.
"I feel like they were here to shoot the dog, that was it," Lennon told CBSLA.
According to LAPD, on Nov. 4 at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of a “vicious dog”, who would later be identified as Lennon’s family dog, Ruby. A witness directed officers to Lennon’s home and as they approached the driveway, to speak with Lennon, LAPD said in the press release that “the dog aggressively charged at the officers while barking.”
“To protect themselves from the approaching dog, one officer fired a ‘Less Lethal Bean Bag round’ striking the dog on its head,” the press release said.
After the officers shot the dog, Lennon is seen on both body camera footage and security camera footage coming out of his house with his wife and infant child. The pit bull is expected to recover, but Lennon is unsure just how much damage was done.
“As we investigate this occurrence, the Chief of Police wishes to share a Body Worn Video clip as a means to promote trust and transparency into this incident and inform the public,” LAPD said in the press release.