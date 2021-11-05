SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A collision at the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive resulted in one death on Thursday afternoon in Seal Beach.
29-year-old German Juarez was arrested following the two-vehicle collision, for both driving under the influence and manslaughter.
The driver of the other vehicle, Juarez and a passenger in one of the vehicles were all taken to the hospital to treat injuries. It was there that the woman driving the other vehicle was pronounced dead. Her name and age have been withheld pending notification of kin.
Following his release from the hospital, Juarez was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail. He sustained minor injuries.
The passenger did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, at the time there was no indication as to which vehicle the passenger was in.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Traffic Investigator Officer Erin Enos at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1605 or eenos@sealbeachca.gov.
