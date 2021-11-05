RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a Santa Fe Springs man facing charges of raping a woman he met on the dating app Shout may have committed similar crimes before in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.
READ MORE: 2-Day A Week Watering Schedule Goes Into Effect In Simi Valley
Eduardo “Eddie” Ramon Flores, 34, was arrested Oct. 29 on suspicion of rape. Police say a woman reported the sexual assault in September after meeting Flores for the first time in person.READ MORE: Funeral Held At Washington National Cathedral For Former Secretary Of State Colin Powell
Before the in-person date, the woman told detectives she connected with Flores through the Shout app.
Flores was released the same day as his arrest after posting $55,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 28.MORE NEWS: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says No More Real Guns On His Sets In Wake Of ‘Rust’ Shooting
Detectives believe there may be other women Flores met through dating apps in Riverside and Los Angeles counties who were also sexually assaulted, but have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about Flores can contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.