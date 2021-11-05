HOlLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were responding to reports of three victims, including a child, suffering lacerations at the B Line station, located at Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue.
Police could be seen speaking with witnesses.READ MORE: OC Mass Shooting Suspect Aminadab Gonzalez Found Too Incapacitated To Assist in His Defense
Sky9’s Desmond Shaw reports that the incident is related to some type of an assault that resulted in broken glass causing three people to suffer cuts. The injuries are non-life threatening.READ MORE: LA City To Require Proof Of Full Vaccination At Many Indoor Spaces Beginning Monday
The station remained opened as police searched for a suspect that allegedly fled to street level from the train platform area.MORE NEWS: 2 Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought After Pedestrian Killed In Santa Ana Amid Heavy Fog
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.