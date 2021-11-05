SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man as he was walking in a residential neighborhood in Santa Ana in the early morning hours Friday.
The collision was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of South Fairview Street, north of McFadden Avenue.
Santa Ana police said a passerby saw the victim lying in the road and called 911. Officers arrived to find the man dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if the victim was homeless.
The driver sped away and remains at large, police said. There was no immediate description of the vehicle or the suspect.
The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation. There was no word on whether footage of the collision was caught on surveillance cameras.