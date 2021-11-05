EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A two-vehicle collision at 1098 East 66th Street has resulted in at least one fatality on Friday evening.
Los Angeles Fire reports that three people were involved in the collision, with one trapped in the wreckage before being freed by firefighters.
The other two people involved are in critical condition.
There are no reports on age, gender or circumstances in the accident at the time.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)