SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Orange County Superior Court judge Friday ruled the suspect accused in a mass shooting in Orange is too incapacitated to take part in his criminal proceedings, so the case is now on hold indefinitely.
READ MORE: Police Responding To Hollywood Metro Train Station With Reports Of 3 Victims, Including a Child, Suffering Lacerations
Lawyers met to discuss the mental capacity of Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez.
Investigators say Gonzalez shot and killed four people, including a nine-year-old boy, at a real estate office on March 31.
Gonzalez was shot in the head by police and had to have part of his brain removed.READ MORE: LA City To Require Proof Of Full Vaccination At Many Indoor Spaces Beginning Monday
Earlier this year, lawyers said that Gonzalez may not understand the nature of the proceedings against him.
Gonzalez will be placed in a medical care facility to see if his caretakers can restore his health enough for him to assist in his own legal defense.
The charges against Gonzalez include four counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and one count of attempted murder.
Gonzalez also faces a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence enhancements alleging the personal discharge of a firearm causing death, premeditation, personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, personal use of a firearm and personal discharge of a firearm.MORE NEWS: 2 Hit-And-Run Drivers Sought After Pedestrian Killed In Santa Ana Amid Heavy Fog
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)