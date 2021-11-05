LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Friday evening due to high air pollution.
The wood-burning ban now extends through 11:59 p.m. Friday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The original mandatory wood-burning ban was set to be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
