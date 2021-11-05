IRVINE (CBSLA) – New information has continued to come to light over recent days in the Heidi Planck missing person case.

On October 29, officers entered her home with a warrant and guns drawn, expecting to find a crime scene.

On Wednesday, detectives seized security video footage from the apartment complex building where Planck’s dog was found wandering alone on the 28th floor. The complex had previously been noncooperative when it came to the investigation, refusing to turn over any security footage without a warrant.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that they had found new video of Planck’s boss, Jason Sugarman, at her home just two days before her disappearance. Sugarman and his business, Camden Capital Partners, are currently being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planck acts as Financial Controller for the company. The company is alleged to have stolen $43 million from unwitting pension funds.

Today, there are reports of new video that show Planck at the apartment complex just hours before her dog was found.

There are other reports that Planck’s ex-husband, Jim Wayne, the father of her son, was awarded sole custody of the boy in court on Friday, following his court request just days after Planck was last seen. They previously had shared custody of their son.

He cites Planck’s disappearance as his reasoning in requesting sole custody: “I urgently need these orders to put my son into therapy immediately, because he is completely distraught at his mother’s disappearance.”

Even more information indicates that Wayne allegedly took Planck’s work laptop and her personal phone on October 20, keeping them for more than a week before turning them over to authorities.

As recently as a few weeks ago, Wayne shared his opinion that her disappearance may be related to the investigation into her workplace.

Wayne declined to comment when CBSLA reporters reached out to him on Friday.

Authorities have yet to name a person of interest in the case.

Come Sunday, November 7, Planck will have been missing for three weeks. Friends plan to hold a prayer vigil for her on Sunday at the apartment complex.

Those same friends and family have been working endlessly to find Heidi, posting signs all over Los Angeles.

Planck, 39, has been missing since she was last seen at her son’s football game on October 17. Her dog was found hours later on the 28th floor of an apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles with no indication as to why it was there, and Planck nowhere to be seen.

When she was last seen, Planck was wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving her 2017 gray Range Rover with a black-and-yellow California license plate of ‘U840X0.’ She is white, 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Planck, Heidi please contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.