OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday identifying a man who offered an 11-year-old boy money for a sex act as the child was walking home from school in El Rio, a community in the unincorporated area of Oxnard.
The boy was walking home from Rio Plaza Elementary school at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cortez Street near Orange Drive in El Rio when a man in a car stopped near him and offered him money in exchange for a sex act, according to Ventura County sheriff's officials. The boy declined and left the area quickly, while the man was last seen driving away northbound on Cortez Street.
The boy told his mother what happened when he got home, and an investigation was launched as soon as they reported it to police.
Authorities say the incident is a reminder that parents should talk to their children about “stranger danger,” and urge them to walk with friends or classmates if they walk home from school.
Since the incident was reported, police patrols have been stepped up in the area, and authorities released a composite sketch of the man.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s with slicked-back black hair, wearing a black shirt. He drove a black four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the man or the incident can contact Detective Rosalio Cobian of the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at (805) 384-4723.