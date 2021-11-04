LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman has filed a lawsuit against both Live Nation and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization retroactive to an event in September.

The woman, Nadia Manzano, claimed that she was attacked in the parking lot by other concertgoers at an Aventura concert. The lawsuit, filed with Los Angeles Superior Court, maintains that both the Dodgers and Live Nation bear responsibility the incident, and that they share liability in the injuries she received during the attack in one of the parking lots outside of Dodger Stadium.

The damages that Manzano is seeking are currently unknown, but the lawsuit also cites negligence on both parties involved.

According to the lawsuit, Manzano was assaulted by a group of fans that were standing in front of her car in Parking Lot P, she was first verbally assaulted before they proceeded to physically assault her.

It continues on stating that the event team, employed by the Dodgers, stood by and watched without attempting to stop the altercation. The suit also states that they did not summon police or even call for law enforcement at all.

When they were approached for comment the Dodgers organization stated that they do not comment on pending litigation, while an official from Live Nation was not available.

Manzano suffered lost earnings, personal injuries and emotional distress from the incident. She has had to pay for medical care that will continue into the future.

Aventura is a Dominican-American bachata group. They were playing one of the legs of their “Immortal Tour,” ongoing until later in October.

