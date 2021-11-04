LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory will go into effect Thursday night for the Ventura and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.READ MORE: LA Animal Services To Open Third Pet Food Pantry At North Central Shelter
The areas can expect northeast winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.READ MORE: Ventura County DA: Martin Arias, Facing Charges Of Sexual Battery And Indecent Exposure, May Have More Victims
Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Highways 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County.MORE NEWS: Wild Southland Pursuit With Stolen Big Rig Turns Into Standoff In Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.